HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky State Police have released a statement on a pair of deaths that were caused by an accident on Thursday.

Police state that on Thursday afternoon, 49-year-old Christopher Fulkerson of Morgantown was driving his vehicle southbound with his 12-year-old daughter near the 2000 block of Brooklyn Chapel Road when a tree on the side of the roadway fell and struck the roof of the vehicle.

The Butler County Coroner pronounced both deceased at the scene.