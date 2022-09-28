MANCHESTER, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking the public for its help in locating a man.

Police from Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, say they are attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Reports say Alfred D. Francis, 39, of Bulan, was scheduled for a trial this morning in Clay County Circuit Court regarding a fatal collision in 2019, but he did not show up.

Officers say Francis is described as a 6 foot white male, around 220 pounds with short black hair. KSP asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call (606)-878-6622.