CYNTHIANA, Ky. (FOX 56) – The trooper involved in the Friday shooting has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

According to Kentucky State Police, the trooper was shot six times, three of the shots were lodged in his ballistic vest. One of the remaining three shots struck his body, causing serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with FOX 56 for updates on-air and online.