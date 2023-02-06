KENTUCKY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police has an option parents can utilize to both get a gift for their children while also doing a good deed for kids in need.

Trooper teddy bears will be available online for $25. KSP says each purchase will allow it to buy bears for children in crisis who need comfort whether that is a domestic situation or a serious illness.

“When KSP is called to a scene, it’s not always a pleasant situation,” said KSP spokesman Captain Paul Blanton. “Unfortunately, there are many incidents where children are involved and witness scary things. To minimize the situation, we hope to provide children with a teddy bear to calm them down during these times.”

Bears can be shipped to your home or can be picked up at any KSP post. More information can be found here.