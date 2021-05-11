Former KWC assistant men’s basketball coach charged with rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The assistant coach for Kentucky Weslyan’s men’s basketball team, and former Bosse High School basketball star, has been charged with rape. During an interview with an Evansville Police detective, Cardell McFarland denied any wrongdoing.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McFarland went to the victim’s house to “chill.” The victim told police McFarland first assaulted her in the shower. She said she told him no multiple times. The victim says McFarland later raped her even though she “probably said no like 30 times.” The affidavit then says the victim texted her roommate saying she had been raped. McFarland then left the victim’s house.

The affidavit goes on to say that during an interview with police, McFarland initially denied ever going to the victim’s house. He later admitted to going to her house, but denied they had sex. Police say McFarland told the detective he did not force himself on the victim. At one point, McFarland got sick to his stomach and the detective had to get a trash bin for him.

McFarland led Bosse to the Class 3-A state championship game in 2007. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Kentucky Wesleyan released this statement: