MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say KY 1031 will be closed starting July 11. Drivers will have to find another route during the closure.

A release said the closures are necessary in order to work on the bridge but a signed detour will be in place throughout the process to redirect traffic. The work will be done Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reports say local traffic will still be able to access their property but the road will be closed to through traffic.

