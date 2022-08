MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is closing KY 2157 on August 8. The reason for the closure is a cross drain replacement at MP 1.0. Reports say the project is scheduled to be completed the same day.

Local traffic will still be able to access their property however officials advise motorists to find an alternate route for the day as there will not be a marked detour.

For more information on road closures and traffic advisories click here.