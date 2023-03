HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be in the Tri-State on Thursday to help Kick off Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Cameron will make a stop on McLean County to attend a Pinwheel Planting. At the event, he will plant a pinwheel and McClean County Judge Executive Curtis Dame will read a Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month Proclamation.

The public is encouraged to attend the Pinwheel Planting. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the McClean County Courthouse.