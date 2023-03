HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation to help regulate Delta 8.

Delta 8 is often used as a marijuana substitute. The substance is not controlled or illegal in the state of Kentucky.

The bill will raise the minimum age for purchasing the drug to 21. Up until now, there was no restriction on how old you had to be to purchase Delta 8.

The new piece of legislation will also require the drug to be kept behind the counter or in a closed cabinet.