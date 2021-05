The Kentucky Lottery says five people with losing Powerball tickets will win a trip to see the ball drop at Times Square on New Year’s Eve. (Logo courtesy kylottery.com)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine at participating Kroger and Walmart locations are eligible to receive a coupon for a free $1 Cash Ball 225 ticket.

Coupons are limited to one per person and only available to adults while supplies last. First or second doses of the vaccine qualify for the offer.

Up to 225,000 coupons are available for the offer which will run until May 21 or until coupons run out.