KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the winners of their 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest on Wednesday.
Officials say students from seven counties in Kentucky have won awards for their artwork entries that promote a litter-free Kentucky and cleaner highways.
You can see the winners’ artwork below. The contest was separated by age into 4 categories.
Age: 5 to 8 year-old:
- 1st place: Landon Bartley, Washington County Elementary School.
- 2nd place: Ryder Whitaker, Warner Elementary, Jessamine County.
- 3rd place: Om Kho Dui, Auburn Elementary, Jefferson County.
Age: 9 to 11 year-old:
- 1st place: Carly Harlow Metcalfe Middle School.
- 2nd place: Kloei Murray, Dixie Elementary, Jefferson County.
- 3rd place: Natalie Leake, Foster Heights Elementary, Nelson County.
Age:12 to 14 year-old
- 1st place: Annabelle Dore, John Hardin High, Hardin County.
- 2nd place: Destinee Miller, Hopkinsville Middle, Christian County.
- 3rd place: Sylvia Mason, Noe Middle School, Jefferson County.
Age: 15 to 18 year-old
- 1st place: Evan Paige, Christian County High School.
- 2nd place: Ashley French, French Homeschool, Jefferson County.
- 3rd place: Seline Crews, Christian County High School.
More information can be found here.