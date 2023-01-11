KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the winners of their 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest on Wednesday.

Officials say students from seven counties in Kentucky have won awards for their artwork entries that promote a litter-free Kentucky and cleaner highways.

You can see the winners’ artwork below. The contest was separated by age into 4 categories.

Age: 5 to 8 year-old:

1st place: Landon Bartley, Washington County Elementary School.

2nd place: Ryder Whitaker, Warner Elementary, Jessamine County.

3rd place: Om Kho Dui, Auburn Elementary, Jefferson County.

Landon Bartley

Ryder Whitaker

Om Kho Dui

Age: 9 to 11 year-old:

Carly Harlow

Kloei Murray

Natalie Leake

1st place: Carly Harlow Metcalfe Middle School.

2nd place: Kloei Murray, Dixie Elementary, Jefferson County.

3rd place: Natalie Leake, Foster Heights Elementary, Nelson County.

Age:12 to 14 year-old

1st place: Annabelle Dore, John Hardin High, Hardin County.

2nd place: Destinee Miller, Hopkinsville Middle, Christian County.

3rd place: Sylvia Mason, Noe Middle School, Jefferson County.

Annabelle Dore

Destinee Miller

Sylvia Mason

Age: 15 to 18 year-old

Evan Paige

Ashley French

Seline Crews

1st place: Evan Paige, Christian County High School.

2nd place: Ashley French, French Homeschool, Jefferson County.

3rd place: Seline Crews, Christian County High School.

More information can be found here.