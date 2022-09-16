MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Paving operations were started by a contractor on Friday in Spottsville. The asphalt resurfacing will be 5.31 miles long and will begin at KY 811 and extend east to the Henderson/Daviess County line (MP 25.111).

Officials say drivers should anticipate flaggers and reduced speeds in the area. The work is expected to take 2-3 weeks though inclement weather could delay the project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks drivers to be aware of the work zone and utilize safe driving habits. They also say drivers can expect delays.

More information can be found here.