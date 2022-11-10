MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials say improvements for I-24 in Christian County are almost done.

According to reports, repairs began in the spring with lane restrictions to do work on the eastbound lanes between Exit 86 and the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Authorities say resurfacing of I-24 is scheduled to be complete by November 11. After that, the contractor reportedly is planning intermittent closures of the Exit 86 ramps for tie-in work on November 14. One lane of eastbound traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side that day and the barrier wall will start to be removed.

Officials say there will also be work on the median, cable barrier and westbound guardrail that will be addressed next week as well.

According to the contractor, the eastbound lanes should be open and the westbound should be back to two lanes in time for Thanksgiving but could be delayed due to inclement weather.

More information can be found here.