HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A virtual meeting was held to give an update on the progress of the “Ohio River Crossing Project.” The new bridge on I-69 connecting Evansville to Henderson is being built on I-69 now well into its first phase of construction.

The twin bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana have long been an annoyance for drivers, people commuting have to deal with a dangerous bottleneck, and bumper-to-bumper traffic leading to accidents on a regular basis. This includes a five car accident on the northbound span this morning.

The replacement I-69 Ohio River crossing is expected to relieve these safety issues while adding 11 miles of four-lane interstate.

“This project is going to provide a better way to do both of those things. It’s going to reduce a lot of traffic. It’s going to reduce a lot of the traffic and delays that people are seeing, and also improve safety,” says Mindy Peterson of Parsons Corporation. Parsons has been responsible for the preliminary design and environmental review.

Ground was broken on Section 1 last June in Henderson County and has continued steadily. Funding was recently secured for Section 3, which will see approach roadways, bridges, and interchanges on the Indiana side.

Developers say the project is on schedule, and crews are hard at work on this generational milestone.

“That’s where a lot of attention is because people get excited as they should about interstate connectivity. Those projects don’t happen very often they are generational projects,” says Peterson.

Starting on May 1st, traffic will shift on US-41 to allow for the new development, the first of many closures to be expected as the project is completed over the coming years. Officials say that getting around the anticipated road construction will be an adjustment, but will be worth it in the long run.

“There will be more impacts, construction is going to ramp up throughout the corridor, from KY-425, up to the bypass US-60. You’ll likely see some construction taking place on the corridor in the coming year,” says Emily Deason, Project Manager for Section 1 with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Construction of Section 2, the New I-69 river bridge itself, is expected to begin by 2027 and end in 2031.