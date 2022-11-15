KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation cabinet is introducing it’s first “Name The Plow” program, which offers drivers a chance to name one of the 14 snow trucks in the state. One truck will be named in each of the 12 highway district and two tow plows from the Franklin County-based KYTC strike force. The names will be displayed on the vehicles so residents can see it while its out for pre-treating and plowing activities.

“Many of our drivers live in the communities they serve and giving the public a chance to name a plow in their home county is a fun way to make the most of winter weather and showcase pride for our dedicated employees,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.

Kentucky residents of any age can submit names beginning on November 14. Submissions will be accepted through December 2. Residents can submit a name by completing this online form.

The rules for entry are as follows:

You must be a current Kentucky resident.

You may only submit one name.

No celebrity, film, character, trademarked or product names will be accepted.

Satire is accepted.

KYTC staff will vote on the winning names, and winners will be announced in early January.