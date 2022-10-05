MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) remind political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners, that promotional signs are not permitted in right-of-way areas. Officials say they have crews removing illegally placed items in those areas.

KYTC says campaign signs are to be placed beyond the right-of-way limits. This includes right-of-way fences which signs are not allowed to be attached to. Fall mowing cycles are in full swing across the district and will remove all signs found. These items delay the crews and are potential hazards for motorists by blocking their sight distance and distracting them.

Officials say it is also illegal to attach flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to:

Stop signs

Highway markers

Other road signs

Utility pole

All removed items will be held at KYTC’s maintenance facility for a short time to be claimed. All unclaimed items will be recycled or destroyed.

