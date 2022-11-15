KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Keeping roadways safe is a shared responsibility, especially when inclement weather increases the risks. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinets encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips:

Travel only when necessary during major snow events.

Stock vehicles with ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlights, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks, and a first aid kit incase you get stranded on the road.

Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.

When snow and/or ice are on roadways drive slowly, no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so break early and slowly.

pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes.

Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas, as they are all candidates for developing black ice.

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heave highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

Know before you go. Download the free WAZE app or visit ky.gov to check traffic conditions before you travel.

Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone or eating.

Visit snowky.ky.gov for now and ice resources, such as priority route maps, tips, and highway district updates.

To get KYTC District 2 traffic advisories and alerts via email or text, you can visit the link here and look for the list of District 2 counties. You may sign up by the counties you drive through and/or any of the specialty corridors. You may also sign up for counties in neighboring districts.

Traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 2 can also be found at their Facebook page.