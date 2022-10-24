A traffic sign pointing to a pedestrian crossing FP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo by STAN HONDA / AFP) (Photo by STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recognizes it is getting darker earlier which increases the number of accidents.

In 2021, Kentucky had 75 pedestrian fatalities. In 2022, there have been 54 deaths so far according to reports.

The KYTC offer some tips to keep you safe after dark.

Drivers : pay extra attention to the road put away any and all distractions watch for pedestrians on the road.

