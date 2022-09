MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says guardrail work on the West KY Parkway in Ohio County will begin on September 26.

The work is expected to be completed on September 27 with improvements like pavement repairs and placing additional rocks along the guardrail, addressed between mile points 65.7 and 74.6.

Officials say motorists should exercise caution in the area. More information can be found here.