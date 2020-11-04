Lake’s Metro Deli closing due to pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville restaurant on the city’s northeast side announced Tuesday it will soon be closing its doors.

In a social media post, Lake’s Metro Deli said its last day of operation is coming up Saturday November 21st.

The deli said the pandemic has hurt its business and with the lease to its location up, the business has decided to temporarily shut down.

Owners post they plan to take time to rebrand the restaurant and develop a new concept in the future.

The restaurant’s hours will be 11am-6pm through November 21st.

Owners say to be patient if they run out of food items.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS