HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for U.S. 41 in Evansville.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 8, crews will begin restricting the northbound driving lanes of U.S. 41 near I-69 in Evansville. Lane restrictions will take place between Waterworks Road and the on-ramp to I-69. These lane restrictions will allow for lighting installation. During construction. a 15-foot width restriction will be in place.

Restrictions will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Work is expected to last through the beginning of June, depending on the weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.