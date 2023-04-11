HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A large industrial fire has led to evacuation orders for residents of Richmond, Indiana. A large amount of black smoke can be seen in the sky above Richmond due to the fire.

According to Richmond Mayor Dave Snow, the facility is used for recycling and storage. It is believed that plastics are stored in the building.

The fire is near a residential area, with a mixture of businesses and homes populating the area around the fire.

Residents within a half mile of the fire are asked to evacuate by the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency. Wayne County EMA says residents should turn off HVAC units and bring pets inside.