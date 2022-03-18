HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Spring is just around the corner and another round of storms are on the way to the Tri-state late Friday afternoon and through the early evening, which could possibly be severe.

Much of the Tri-state is under a level 2 of 5 slight risk, with the far northwest part of the Tri-state under a marginal. Below is the latest from the Storm Prediction Center as to who us under what severe threat level.

While this outlook is technically in effect until 7:00 a.m. Saturday, the storms will have already come and gone before that time.

When it comes to what the storms could produce, all severe weather factors are possible. At this time, the SPC has nearly all of the Tri-state under a 5% chance of a tornado, a 15% chance of damaging winds, and a 15% chance of large damaging hail. Also, they have marked the chance of hail as significant, meaning the hail two inches in diameter.

Below is a more detailed map from the SPC on their latest forecast on those severe weather parameters:

To be prepared for the storm, if you have a weather radio, check that it has a clear signal by turning it on a listening for the current forecast. Also, replace the batteries in case of a power outage so that you can still receive weather alerts.

Other ways to prepare include charging your phone and any portable battery packs, having your safe room cleared out, and bring in any outdoor pets so you can get them to safety quickly.