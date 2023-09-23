EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A ceremony was held to honor the last Civil War veteran to be buried in Vanderburgh County.

The ceremony was at Locust Hill Cemetery in Evansville on Saturday to honor Corporal George Winlock of the 115th United States Colored Infantry.

A new marker was revealed to remind people of his service.

Corporal George Winlock left his enslavers and enlisted in 1864. He got married in 1878 and moved to Evansville in 1884.

He passed away at the age of 91, becoming the last Union veteran to be buried in Vanderburgh County.

“They all should be honored, in my opinion. To me, they were heroes, no matter what their beliefs were, and that’s why I do it,” said Dennis Hutchinson with Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War.