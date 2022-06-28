Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – Exciting news comes to Evansville for the night owls! Insomnia Cookies had their soft opening on June 28 in downtown Evansville with a long line of eager customers at 318 Main Street, Suite 100.

The news of the new store first appeared on social media in a post from Evansville 411 News in early November 2021.

Insomnia Cookies is known for ” Warm cookies delivered crazy late” according to their website. They also offer more than just cookies. They offer ice cream with toppings and even catering packages to spread the sweetness around.

They have had a lot of success in college towns after being founded in Philadelphia in 2003.

According to Facebook their grand opening is scheduled for July 2-4.

Hours for the store are:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. -Midnight

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 1 a.m.

With the two colleges in Evansville, University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana, it is projected to be successful. As of 2022 they have over 200 stores nationwide.