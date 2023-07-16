EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A laundry facility is destroyed after a fire at an Evansville apartment complex.

Firefighters were sent to the Embassy Apartments on Hatfield Drive early Sunday morning.

Crews said when they arrived, flames were shooting from the roof.

Firefighters believe a fire had been built in an old fireplace that had been covered up to stop it from being used.

Someone did not put the fire out before putting the cover back on, which caused the fire to go up the chimney and into the attic.

No one was hurt.