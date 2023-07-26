EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- July 26 is Speed Awareness Day, a 24 hour campaign to educate the community on the dangers of speeding. To crackdown on excessive speeding, law enforcement agencies from nearly a dozen states hit the roadway, including the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department.

“It is not unusual for our officers to receive multiple calls a day about speeding. We are not out here to take money out of people’s wallets. That is not our mission. But we are out there to save lives,” says Noah Robinson, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff.

“We want people to see us because we want to deter them from speeding,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.

The agencies joined forces today to crack down on speeders.

“You get a little false sense of confidence and speed starts to creep up,” says Sheriff Robinson.

Eyewitness News saw several sheriff deputies on Highway 66 near construction zones in western Vanderburgh County.

“It is aggravating to deal with construction but it makes our roadways safer. If people would just buckle up and reduce their speeds, it would greatly reduce the the number of fatalities our deputies and police officers respond to,” Sheriff Robinson says.

The Evansville Police Department was set up near the Lloyd Expressway, which Sergeant Gray says is a hotspot for speeding.

“I think that it is an expressway and people hear that word and think they can get out there and just go flying down the roadway. But the reality is we have a lot of stop lights on the Lloyd Expressway,” Sgt. Gray says.

In July 2020, EPD says there was 195 speeding citations or warnings. Gray says 2021 was down, likely due to COVID and less traffic. Gray says the number wet back up in July 2022, when 234 warnings and citations were issued. When looking at the amount of deadly accidents, Gray says speed is not listed as a cause, but adds that it could be a factor.

“Our reactionary time when speeding is delayed,” Gray says.

Robinson and Gray both ask that drivers buckle up and slow down, especially in construction zones.