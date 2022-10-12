EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue.

“Dispatcher: Is you mom alive? Is she breathing?

Caller: I’m not sure because after I shot her, I went in the back yard.”

Dispatcher: You said you went to the back yard?

Caller: Yes, ma’am.

Dispatcher: You said you are still in the back yard?

Caller: Yeah, I am just sitting down.

Dispatcher: Did something happen for you, I mean, was it an accident, or?

Caller: Yeah, but we had had like an argument and then I got mad and then I just shot her.”

Police responded the way they are trained to, surrounding the home and ordering the people to come out.

“Police determined very quickly that there was something wrong with this run. Dispatch was not able to contact the person who called in. There were issues with the number,” says Sgt. Anna Gray, with the Evansville Police Department.

Police determined the call was swatting. Swatting is when a person, known as the swatter, creates an emergency law enforcement response against a victim under false pretenses. Police say false reporting and ‘swatting’ are similar.

“The difference is what tactics or what resources we are using to respond to that call,” Sgt. Gray says.

The dispatch center says swatting calls do not happen often. When they do, they consume resources.

“I do not know what today. It is just sad that you feel that it is funny. To me, it means that you are a sad person,” says Carrie James, the Deputy Director of Evansville Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch, “A gas station could be held up by a subject with a weapon. But we cannot send that officer, ambulance, or that firetruck to that run because we are dealing with the false call that you just made.”

Evansville Police say that they are investigating the incident and hope to find the person or persons responsible. Once they do, they say the caller could face a false informing charge.