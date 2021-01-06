Lawmakers, governor condemn Rep. Mary Miller’s ‘Hitler was right on one thing’ comment

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ newest member of Congress is facing widespread public backlash after quoting Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler at a political rally in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is Jewish, minced no words when he condemned U.S. Rep. Mary Miller for saying that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler got “one thing” right.

“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right,” Pritzker said during a COVID-19 press update. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calls Mary Miller’s remarks quoting Hitler “unfathomable and disgusting.” He says, “Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand, and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party.” pic.twitter.com/XlJK5ld8ZE — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 6, 2021

Miller addressed a crowd at the ‘Moms for America’ rally, and praised Hitler’s strategy of indoctrinating youth to build a lasting political movement.

“This is the battle,” Miller said. “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

Here’s the full clip. Incoming Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller didn’t slip or improvise when she quoted Hitler and praised how the murderous Nazi built his political movement by indoctrinating youth. She was reading from prepared remarks. pic.twitter.com/xWPi2u8wB3 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 6, 2021

The remark is a paraphrase of a statement the former Führer delivered during a Nazi party rally in 1935: “He alone who owns the youth gains the future.”

Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress



And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021

Pritzker called on Illinois Republicans to “stand and… condemn this vile, evil streak in their party.”

Before Pritzker’s press conference, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger had already tweeted, “I outright condemn this garbage.”

I outright condemn this garbage. https://t.co/297ihO6pe6 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider, who announced his resignation last month, said, “That language is wrong and disgusting. We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize.”

The head of the Anti-Defamation League responded to Miller’s speech, saying “invoking [Hitler’s] name in this or any other context is wildly offensive and disrespects the millions who perished due to the Nazis’ hateful, genocidal regime.”

.@Miller_Congress, Hitler wasn’t right on anything – and invoking his name in this or any other context is wildly offensive & disrespects the millions who perished due to the Nazis' hateful, genocidal regime. An apology is the least you can do for your constituents & our country. https://t.co/ZHsSHTSelF — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 6, 2021

State Representative Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook) also condemned Miller’s statement.

“I’m in complete shock that our newest Congresswoman from IL would quote one of the worst monsters in our world’s history,” he said. “Maybe she should educate herself as to the context of that quote and how hurtful this is to my community and the impact of Hitler’s efforts.”

State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Highwood) called on Miller to apologize for the remark.

This is disqualifying and disgusting from an IL Member of Congress. @Miller_Congress I look forward to your apology to the Jewish community, as well as a (long) list of the steps you will take to educate yourself about the Holocaust and Hitler’s damage to the world. https://t.co/5xSHRk73np — Bob Morgan (@RepBobMorgan) January 6, 2021

Later in the day, the Illinois Legislative Jewish Caucus released the following statement:

“U.S. Congressperson Mary Miller (R-IL) has demonstrated an act of blatant antisemitism and disrespect to the Jewish people and all those who perished at the hands of the Nazis.

“A sitting member of Congress who uses Hitler’s obscene methods for indoctrinating children with racism and fascism as a guidepost, igniting hate and violence, has no place in Congress.

“If Rep. Miller has any respect left for the role of a U.S. Congressperson or any shred of dignity in her, she will do what’s right and resign.”