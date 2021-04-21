Chauvin trial aftermath: Lawmakers renew push for policing reform

FILE – In this July 25, 2020, file photo, police pepper spray protesters, near Seattle Central College in Seattle, during a march and protest in support of Black Lives Matter. Washington state lawmakers are wrapping up their work on an ambitious package of police accountability legislation. There are bills that curb police tactics and equipment, restricting the use of tear gas, chokeholds and neck restraints and banning no-knock warrants; that create an independent office to review the use of deadly force by police; that require officers to intervene if their colleagues engage in deadly force; and that make it easier to decertify officers for bad acts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WEHT) There’s a renewed push on capitol hill to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It was first introduced last year after George Floyd’s murder. The bill passed the House, but has not made any traction in the senate.

But now many lawmakers are demanding action.

The renewed action comes one day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man’s death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

If the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act gains enough support, it would increase accountability for police misconduct by lowering the criminal intent standard for a conviction, from willful to knowing or reckless. It would also restrict no knock warrants, certain chokeholds and limit the unnecessary use of force.

Qualified immunity would also be limited – that’s the practice that prevents police from being charged for action done while on duty. The department of justice would also be allowed to step and aid in investigations.

A national registry would also be established for police misconduct, which would require training for every officer in America.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)