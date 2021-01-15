Lawmakers seek to award officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal for Capitol riots heroism

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed a hero after a viral video shows him diverting a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber last week when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL), Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO), and Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced Thursday the introduction of a bipartisan bill (H.R. 305) to award Officer Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his “bravery and quick thinking” during the Capitol riot.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

He’s a hero! The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate. I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country. While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great. Charlie Crist, (D-FL)

Congressman Cleaver said the prestigious award will “show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy.”

Rep. Mace concurred saying officer Goodman’s heroic actions represent the best of law enforcement.

“When he was the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those Members could escape. Thanks to his valor, we are here today. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank him enough for his bravery and for his dedication to the call of duty,” Mace said.

The first recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal included citizens who participated in the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and the Mexican War. Famous recipients include George Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, Pope John Paul II, Rosa Parks and Thomas Edison.

Read the full bill below.