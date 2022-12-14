EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the popular saying goes, one door closes and another one opens. In this case, on the heels of Uncle Rudy’s closing, another gun business is getting ready to open theirs.

Lawman Tactical located on Highway 41 at Sunset Plaza will be opening its doors to their new club to their Founding members on Saturday at 9 a.m. Officials say they are putting their heart and soul into opening what they call a “Guntry Club”.

Inside, the club will consist of a state-of-the-art indoor gun range, a coffee bar, fitness gym, a members-only bourbon bar, restaurant and more! According to the post, the club desires to “provide an atmosphere that welcomes everyone and treats each other with respect.”

The Guntry Club will open to the public on Sunday at noon. More information can be found here.