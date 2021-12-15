Lawrence police: Teen shot while trying to rob pawn shop employee

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is in “serious condition” after he was shot while he and two others tried to rob an employee outside a pawn shop on Indianapolis’ east side, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday outside Indy Pawn, which is located at 7965 Pendleton Pike.

Police said an employee was walking outside the store when he was approached by three individuals who tried to rob him. Shots were exchanged, and a 14-year-old was struck by the gunfire, according to LPD.

Two of the individuals took the 14-year-old a few blocks south to 38th Street and Marseille Road Lawrence police said.

The 14-year-old was taken to Riley Hospital, and will be placed into police custody once released.

At this time, investigators are trying to identify the other two people who were with the 14-year-old. They fled from the scene and remain at-large.

LPD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

CORRECTIONS: LPD originally said the person shot was taken to Eskenazi Hospital but later provided an update that clarified he was actually taken to Riley Hospital. LPD originally reported the teenager’s age as 17, but later said the correct age is 14.