Lawsuit filed against Posey County solar farm project

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to stop large solar farms from locating in Posey County.

The lawsuit claims the county’s recently adopted ordinance regulating solar farms is illegal because it allows an industrial solar farm on land zoned as agricultural. Opponents also claim officials violated Indiana’s Open Door Law when adopting the ordinance.

A hearing date on the lawsuit has not been set. There are currently plans for a 2,400 acre solar farm near Marrs Elementary School.

