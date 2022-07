EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Is that a large leaf spinning around? Take another look.

A bug known as a Katydid took a spin on the top of Eyewitness News’ StormTracker Anemometer.

The bug seems to already be celebrating national carousel day. Now the real question, is the Katydid hanging on for dear life or is he just having fun?

Let us know what you think.