EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Los Alfaro’s Restaurant is inviting you out for a night of food, fun and fiesta!

The restaurant located at 5201 Kratzville, will be hosting two themed dinners and Latin style dance performances by Studio Vibe Dance Company. After the performance, customers are encouraged to try their own hand, or foot, at Latin style dancing with a dance class. At the end of the dance class, people can dance their heart away until the stroke of midnight at which point, festivities will end.

Reports say tickets cost $40 per person and includes dinner, a soft drink of your choosing and the show. The event is for those over the age of 21 only so make sure to bring your ID and virtual ticket to get in. There will also be a cash bar available.

The dates for the dinners are:

December 23 Theme: Traveling to Mexico and Central America – 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

December 30 Theme: Traveling to South America and Cuba – 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.



The performances will take place at 8 p.m. each night. The dress code is semi-formal but be sure to wear your dancing shoes. Tickets can be purchased online here or in person at the restaurant.