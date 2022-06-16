PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Join first responders at the Tipsaw Beach on June 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a meet & greet followed by some education on ‘Leave No Trace’ principles. The Junior Rangers will also be awarded their badges of completion.

The first responders that will be there are:

Anderson Fire Department

EMS

DNR

Forest Service Law Enforcement

Forest Service

Perry County’s Sheriff’s Department.

The cost will be reduced to $3 per car. Employees say to get there, put Tipsaw Lake Recreation Area into your GPS. They urge you not to put Tipsaw Lake Campground in your GPS as it will take you to the back of the lake.