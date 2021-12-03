Legionnares’ outbreak at Pendleton Correction Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) Indiana State correction officials say an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has struck a central Indiana prison.

Three inmates have tested positive for the disease so far, with another two probable cases. All five have are receiving treatment at hospitals and testing is underway. State correction and health officials are searching for a source of this outbreak at Pendleton Correction Facility, located 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Legionnaires’ disease is an atypical pneumonia caused by a bacterial infection. Symptoms include high fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches and muscle pains. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may also occur. The symptoms begin to show 2 to 10 days after exposure. The bacteria responsible can contaminate cooling towers used in large air conditioners and spread by inhalation of contaminated mist. However, infection rates are low for people who are exposed. Treatment of infected persons includes antibiotics.