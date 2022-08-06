Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has officially signed the Senate Bill 1 into a law, restricting access to abortion in most cases, outside of rape, incest, and risk to the mother’s health or life.

Today, leaders, candidates, and even businesses are reacting to the new law. One of the state’s largest employers, Eli Lilly, issued a statement saying “Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside of our home state.”

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch paid a visit to the Volksfest in Evansville today and says the new law sends a strong statement about Hoosier values.

“The legislation that was passed last night actually makes a statement about Indiana and the protection of life. It had legislation that puts more money and funding to support women, mothers, and families,” she said.

The bill supporters, including Indiana Representative Wendy McNamara, who co-sponsored the bill, defended it on the house floor.

“Ultimately this provides protections for the unborn. It provides support to Hoosier families, especially moms and babies. This bill restores faith in humanity and faith that human life has value,” she said.

But McNamara’s opponent in the House District 76 race, Katherine Rybak disagrees.

“For the legislators to insert themselves in such a private and personal decision is an outrage. It is terrible for the State of Indiana. I think it is terrible women, terrible for children and it is bad for business,” she said.

The new law goes into effect in September.