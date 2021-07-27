Lego display of 4-H Center Grandstands built for Vanderburgh County Fair

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Lego display of the Vanderburgh County 4-H grandstands won a grand champion purple ribbon and will be advancing to the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.

The project was built by Ryan Ziliak who is a 10 year 4-H member. The display includes plenty of spectators and tractors, each equipped with their own gear box.

Ryan said this is the largest project he has ever built and he was inspired to build it in honor of the 100th year of the Vanderburgh County Fair. Ryan said it took him a few months to build.