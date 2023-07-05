EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West & Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Warm with Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 5:34

THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly South & East of Evansville.  Humid with Highs 86-91.  Winds W/N 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 64-69.

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 84-90 (North to South…86-88 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart