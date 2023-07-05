EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West & Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers. Warm with Lows 68-71. Sunrise 5:34

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly South & East of Evansville. Humid with Highs 86-91. Winds W/N 5-15

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 64-69.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 84-90 (North to South…86-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart