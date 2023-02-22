JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial Hospital and Health Car Center (MHHCC) shared the intent to secure a new sponsor late last year, noting that the Little Company of Mary Sisters would eventually not have the capacity to provide ongoing sponsorship for the hospital and its healthcare ministry. The Board of Directors and Administrative Staff began a deliberate process to create a long-term solution for MHHCC that will support its mission and culture well into the future.

MHHCC and Deaconess Health System announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the organizations to affiliate. The LOI includes significant commitments for continued investment in MHHCC. The Letter of Intent was reviewed and approved by the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Board of Directors.

The Letter of Intent continues Memorial Hospital’s Catholic legacy and its connection to the communities it serves. It provides for an ongoing commitment to advancing Memorial’s existing mission as a faith-based Catholic hospital governed by its local board of directors.

With the LOI completed, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System now begin work on a definitive agreement.