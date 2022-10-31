LIBERTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Department of Parks recently announced a new addition to Kentucky’s Trail Town Program. Liberty in Casey County will be the commonwealth’s 28th Kentucky Trail Town.

“We are excited to continue to add these communities to the list of outdoor destinations across Kentucky,” said Russ Meyer, Commissioner of the Department of Parks. “The interest in Kentucky’s outdoor opportunities continues to grow, and our Trail Towns and State Parks are some of the best places to get these experiences.”

Reports say the program is a tourism and economic development initiative designed to provide a strategic plan for communities to capitalize on local travel opportunities and is overseen by the Kentucky Department of Parks. Officials say the new structures will benefits state parks and the communities they serve across the commonwealth.

The 28 trail towns have committed to sharing their outdoor opportunities, culture, history and stories with both locals and travelers. The program also improves access to trails and recreational areas in an attempt to improve healthy physical activities.

Some of these activities include:

Water trail access for paddling and fishing on the Green River

Local trail systems like Shut In Road Trail, Lake Liberty Trail system and the Liberty Island Trail

Central Kentucky AG Expo Center

Regionally famous Bread of Life Cafe

More offerings and activities can be found here.

The 28 Trail Towns are: