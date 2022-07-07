COLOMBUS, Ind. (WEHT) – A librarian went above and beyond for a patron after they overdosed. Jordan Espino has been a librarian at the Columbus Metropolitan Library for three years.

“It took a couple minutes, but then we were able to see them begin to breathe again real deep, and then thankfully the squad had a great quick response,” said Espino. “They were able to come pretty quick, so, but it was amazing to have that in the building to help them.”

He said how the staff has been trained to look for signs that people were overdosing and how to administer Narcan. When the person fell unconscious, Espino acted immediately, reviving them before EMS arrived.

Thanks to a partnership with the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board, 23 libraries across Columbus are equipped with Narcan and staff trained to administer it.