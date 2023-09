HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition is also doing its part to spread awareness during national suicide prevention month.

On Saturday, they will hold their sixteenth annual lifesavers walk at Moreland Park. The event will start with a butterfly release before the walk.

There will be first responders, non-profits, and mental health experts there for anyone who may want to talk.

The walk will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.