HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The new Victory Theatre marquee has finally finished installation and will have a lighting ceremony tonight, August 11, at 7:30 p.m. All are invited to attend the ceremony.

To coincide with the event, the Victory Theatre will be holding a concert with a performance from Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on the Victory Theatre stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets for the concert are available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com starting at $20. Additionally, Downtown Evansville’s Night Market on main will be taking place on 6th Street starting at 5 p.m.

The Victory Theatre first opened its doors on July 16, 1921 as a movie theater and remained a movie house until 1979 through different ownerships. It also served a brief stint as a teenage nightclub. The theater was restored in 1999 with various changes. The lighting of the marquee sign has been a decades long process, and many are happy to see this piece of history returned to its former glory.