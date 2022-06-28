Lightning thunderstorm flash over the night sky. Concept on topic weather, cataclysms (hurricane, Typhoon, tornado)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – In honor of June 19-25 being lightning awareness week, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to share a few indoor/ outdoor tips to keep you safe in the event of a storm.

“It is extremely dangerous for people to stand outside and take pictures of lightning,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of IEMA. “During a storm, everyone should remain inside.”

Outdoor tips include:

Avoid open fields, hills, or ridge tops

Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects

Set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low-lying area

Stay away from water

Your weather radio will provide real-time thunderstorm warning and information

Here are some indoor tips:

Stay away from anything connected to electricity, landline phones, and plumbing

Close and stay away from exterior windows and doors

Stay away from balconies, porches, and open garages

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls

Bring your pets inside

You can find more tips here and you can reach IEMA here.