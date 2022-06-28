SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – In honor of June 19-25 being lightning awareness week, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to share a few indoor/ outdoor tips to keep you safe in the event of a storm.

“It is extremely dangerous for people to stand outside and take pictures of lightning,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of IEMA. “During a storm, everyone should remain inside.”

Outdoor tips include:

  • Avoid open fields, hills, or ridge tops
  • Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects
  • Set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low-lying area
  • Stay away from water
  • Your weather radio will provide real-time thunderstorm warning and information

Here are some indoor tips:

  • Stay away from anything connected to electricity, landline phones, and plumbing
  • Close and stay away from exterior windows and doors
  • Stay away from balconies, porches, and open garages
  • Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls
  • Bring your pets inside

You can find more tips here and you can reach IEMA here.