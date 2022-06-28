SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – In honor of June 19-25 being lightning awareness week, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to share a few indoor/ outdoor tips to keep you safe in the event of a storm.
“It is extremely dangerous for people to stand outside and take pictures of lightning,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of IEMA. “During a storm, everyone should remain inside.”
Outdoor tips include:
- Avoid open fields, hills, or ridge tops
- Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects
- Set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low-lying area
- Stay away from water
- Your weather radio will provide real-time thunderstorm warning and information
Here are some indoor tips:
- Stay away from anything connected to electricity, landline phones, and plumbing
- Close and stay away from exterior windows and doors
- Stay away from balconies, porches, and open garages
- Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls
- Bring your pets inside
You can find more tips here and you can reach IEMA here.