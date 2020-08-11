Lincoln Amphitheatre parking lot to host drive-in theater this fall

LINCOLN CITY, Indiana (WEHT) – The Lincoln Amphitheatre will transform its parking lot into a drive-in this October.

On Saturday, October 10, 2020 the parking lot will celebrate for a 35th anniversary presentation of The Goonies. The parking area’s gate will open at 6 p.m. CT, with the movie beginning promptly at 7 p.m. CT. Should rain or other adverse weather become a factor, the movie night will take place on Sunday, October 11. There will also be children’s games and activities in the parking lot before the show and full concessions.

Individual tickets for the October 10 drive-in movie night are available for $8 and can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by phone at 812-937-2329.

The October 10 drive-in night is presented by Friends of Lincoln State Park, a 501c3 devoted to the support and preservation of Lincoln State Park and the Col. William Jones Home.

All Lincoln Amphitheatre 2020 events have and will abide by all current rules and recommendations from the CDC, as well as current guidelines of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan for re-opening the state. For additional information about the Governor’s plan, visit www.backontrack.in.gov. On-site hand sanitizer will be provided courtesy of a partnership with Battle Monkey, a product of Monkey Hollow Winery & Distillery (www.monkeyhollowwinery.com).

