HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Lincoln State Park in Spencer County is now closed to swimming due to E. Coli.

Park officials say this is an uncommon occurrence, but test results showed the levels of the bacteria were higher than normal, making it unsafe for people to be in the water.

They say there is another sample that has been sent to a lab, and they will post the results of those tests as soon as possible.

The beach will remain closed until further notice.