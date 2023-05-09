HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In Evansville, people had a chance to air their concerns surrounding the Ohio River.

Last month, a report named the Ohio River the second most endangered river in the United States.

The National Wildlife Service reached out to the NAACP Climate Justice Committee to gather concerns from several groups of citizens on how the condition of the river has deteriorated over the years.

Listening sessions will be held in cities all along the Ohio River Basin in the hopes of learning more about the river’s problems.

Officials plan to use the information gathered to form a restoration plan that will be presented to Congress.